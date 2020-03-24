Albany County Detention Center
SUNDAY
n Miner Matthew, 30, Colorado, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
n Natalie Huff, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentFRIDAYThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
n 8:36 a.m., 200 block of Lake Hattie, dead body found (natural causes).
n 10:51 a.m., 600 block of Sheridan, stolen vehicle.
n 11:16 a.m., 700 block of 12th, possible domestic disturbance.
n 1:04 p.m., 300 block of Grand, accident.
n 2:12 p.m., 800 block of Third, theft.
SATURDAYn 255 p.m., 600 block of 30th, possible domestic disturbance.
n 1:22 p.m., 1400 block of Palmer, animal bite.
n 11:09 p.m., 600 block of University, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAYn 2:54 a.m., 1000 block of McCue, alleged impaired driver.
n 9:46 a.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics.
n 9:40 p.m., 700 block of 12th, dead body found (natural causes)
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAYn 1:31 p.m., Albany County area, trespassing.
n 9:04 p.m., Albany County area, vandalism.
n 7: 08 p.m., Albany County area, trespassing.
