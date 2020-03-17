Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
n William Lynn, 47, Utah, was arrested for driving under suspension, driving without a seatbelt, and was arrested on a warrant.
n Sabrina Riley, 39, Washington, was arrested for driving under suspension, driving without insurance, and a hit and run.
n Mohammad El Dhany, 26, Colorado, was arrested for driving under suspension, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
n Lucas Daniels, 18, Wheatland, was arrested on a warrant.
n Natasha Herrera, 34, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
SATURDAY
n Marc Gonzales, 41, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and disorderly conduct.
n Marc Liddicoat, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit and run, and driving without insurance.
SUNDAY
n Dean Kitchen, 63m Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Alfonso Valenzuela, 45, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Sean Evans, 42, Laramie, was arrested for driving without a license, driving without insurance, without registration, possession of a controlled substance, and proving false registration.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:04 a.m., 700 block of Renshaw, littering.
n 8:08 a.m., 1300 block of 22nd, trespassing.
n 8:52 a.m., 400 block of Third, unauthorized use of vehicle.
n 9:56 a.m., 300 block of Garfield, theft.
n 10:23 a.m., 800 block of Beaufort, vandalism.
n 11:09 a.m., 400 block of 21st, theft.
n 1:39 p.m., 1300 block of Downey, theft.
n 1:50 p.m., 1700 block of Easterling, hit and run.
n 9:49 p.m., 500 block of Johnson, hit and run.
n 11:13 p.m., 400 block of Colorado, possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n 1:12 a.m., 200 block of Second, possible domestic disturbance.
n 2 a.m., 300 block of Second, fight.
n 7:45 a.m., 600 block of Shields, hit and run.
n 11:59 a.m., 200 block of Custer, theft.
n 10:32 p.m., 200 block of Fourth, possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n 1:15 a.m., 800 block of Third, possible impaired driver.
n 7:52 a.m., 1700 block of Banner, theft.
n 11:46 a.m., 2400 block of Grand, theft.
n 12:54 p.m., 200 block of 30th, hit and run.
n 2:22 p.m., 600 block of Grand, accident.
n 4:48 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson, theft.
Albany County Sheriff's Office
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
n 2:54 p.m., 2 block of Hermosa, trespassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.