Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAYn 9:45 a.m., 600 block of Fourth, accident.
n 11:29 a.m., 300 block of Fetterman, hit and run
n 12:55 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson, possible domestic disturbance.
n 2:54 p.m., 1300 block of 17th, animal bite.
n 3:42 p.m., 900 block of McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
n 5:49 p.m., 1500 block of Sixth, theft.
n 7:49 p.m., 1600 block of Palmer, possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:28 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson, possible domestic disturbance.
n 6:56 p.m., 900 block of McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY n 2:22 p.m., Albany County area, animal bite.
THURSDAYn 1:27 a.m., Albany County area, alleged impaired driver.
