Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n James Gallagher, 62, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n Matthew Carabajal-Jacoby, 29, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
n Chris Rendon Jr., 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
n Lizabeth Hurtado, 50, Cheyenne, was arrested for a felony possession of a controlled substance and possession with the intent to distribute.
THURSDAY
n Nicholas Charging, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and a felony possession of a controlled substance.
n Benjamin Schreckengost, 23, Laramie, was arrested for property destruction and interference.
FRIDAY
n Marc Sisneros, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, aggravated assault, and aggravated burglary.
n Eliazar Rayos, 35, Laramie, was arrested on the suspicion of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.
n Kenzie Spear, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Scott Anderson, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and interference.
n Joseph Nix, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
