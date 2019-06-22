Albany County Detention Center
n Ramelle Wanstall, 19, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving while under suspension (subsequent offense), unauthorized use of ID, unauthorized use of a vehicle and on two warrants.
n Victoria Ortiz, 19, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of interference.
n Joshua Ferrell, 39, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, running a red light and possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 8:58 a.m., 1400 block of Gibbon, theft.
n 11:14 a.m., 1100 block of S. Eighth, theft.
n 1:20 p.m., 600 block of Plaza, animal bite.
n 2:04 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
n 2:33 p.m., 2000 block of Riverside, theft.
n 5:37 p.m., 900 block of N. 11th, burglary.
n 10:33 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
FRIDAY
1:52 a.m., corner of N. Third and Clark, alleged impaired driver.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 8:17 a.m., 4900 block of N. Third, vandalism.
n 12:45 p.m., 600 block of Fox Creek, theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.