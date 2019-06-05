Laramie man charged with aggravated assault and battery
Laramie Police Department officers were dispatched at 11:38 p.m. Saturday to the 500 block of Spring Creek Drive for the report of a possible domestic disturbance occurring at that location.
As a result of the investigation, Jose A. Quihua, a 20-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery. Quihua’s bond has not yet been set on the felony charge and he remains in custody at the Albany County Detention Center.
Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years.
Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
n Derick Zimmer, 33, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a Municipal Court charge.
n David Mentus, 45, Boulder, Colorado, was booked into the jail on a Circuit Court charge.
n Emmanuel Pattishall-Baker, 23, Encampment, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of larceny (less than $1,000), having no insurance and driving under suspension.
n Jack Duckett, 71, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Mara Chopping, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, eluding and interference.
n Tonya Gay, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and an open container violation.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:25 a.m., 1800 block of West Harrison, littering.
n 9:18 a.m., 30th and Grand, accident.
n 9:24 a.m., 500 block of West Garfield, vandalism.
n 9:30 a.m., 200 block of Custer, hit and run.
n 10:18 a.m., 600 block of South 30th, theft.
n 11:10 a.m., 1400 block of Mitchell, theft.
n 11:19 a.m., Cedar and University, animal bite.
n 12:03 p.m., 400 block of Grand, trespassing.
n 12:55 p.m., 1100 block of Renshaw, theft.
n 3:02 p.m., 400 block of North Hodgeman, theft.
n 3:41 p.m., 500 block of North Sixth, theft.
n 4:47 p.m., 1000 block of North Third, accident.
SATURDAY
n 1:37 a.m., Sixth and Ivinson, possible impaired driver.
n 9:32 a.m., 700 block of South Sixth, vandalism.
n 2:04 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 9:29 p.m., 1700 block of North McCue, theft.
n 11:38 p.m., 500 block of Spring Creek, possible assault and battery.
SUNDAY
n 1:05 a.m., Second and University, burglary.
n 2:45 a.m., 1400 block of North Fifth, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:41 a.m., 1700 block of Arnold, accident.
n 11:07 a.m., 1500 block of South Third, accident.
n 4:55 p.m., 3200 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 9:23 p.m., 500 block of North Third, hit and run.
MONDAY
n 12:04 a.m., 500 block of University, vandalism.
n 8:35 a.m,. 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 9:02 a.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible assault and battery.
n 9:45 a.m., 2000 block of Hancock, theft.
n 12:59 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, theft.
n 1:08 p.m., 1800 block of Ord, theft.
n 5:47 p.m., 600 block of South Spruce, burglary.
n 9:01 p.m., 500 block of North Third, shoplifting.
n 11:40 p.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
TUESDAY
n 2:18 a.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible assault and battery.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:48 a.m., 10 block of Bear Creek, accident.
n 11:08 a.m., 2300 block of Fairview, burglary.
n 12:53 p.m., 100 block of Veaduwoo Glen, theft.
SATURDAY
n 10:34 p.m., 5100 block of Chaparral, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
n 10:59 a.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
n 5:01 p.m., 200 block of Lake Owen, resisting arrest.
n 5:28 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, animal bite.
MONDAY
n 11:38 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession.
