Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Jalani Ellison, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and interference.
n Douglas Kelly, 53, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference and on a warrant AROW for public intoxication and trespassing.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 2:01 p.m., 3500 block of South Third, accident.
n 2:39 p.m., 2100 block of West Wyoming, animal bite.
n 2:50 p.m., 100 block of Grand, accident.
n 5:14 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 8:01 p.m., 30 block of Middle Mountain, possible domestic disturbance.
FRIDAY
n 7:38 a.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
