Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Sarah White, Sarah, 31, Colorado, was serving a sentence.
n Dakota Berg, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, driving under suspension and a hit and run.
n Casey Leinweber, 25, Douglas, was serving a sentence.
FRIDAY
n Thamina Akter, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and property destruction.
n Martin Consuelos, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Benjamin Green, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 11:46 a.m., 400 block of North Third, possible impaired driver.
n 3:01 p.m., 1000 block of West Curtis, possible domestic disturbance.
n 3:51 p.m., 1800 block of Riverside, vandalism.
n 7:28 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 7:29 p.m., 200 block of South Seventh, accident.
n 11:13 p.m., 800 block of Beaufort, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:25 p.m., 800 block of Beaufort, possible domestic disturbance.
FRIDAY
n 1:19 a.m., Second and Garfield, possible impaired driver.
n 7:44 a.m., 600 block of South 30th, burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.