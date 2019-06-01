Registered Sex Offenders
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Laramie Daily Boomerang, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas, which includes residences, and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders in Albany County, but reflects the most current updated information. The below listed website can be accessed for more complete postings.
Any person who uses this information or information accessed from the Wyoming Sex Offender Registry to harass any individual, including the person’s family members, or misuses the information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual in the registry is currently dangerous. Individuals included in the registry are there solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to insure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://wysors.dci.wyo.gov/sor/ for specific information and photographs of the listed offenders. If you have any additional questions, you may contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 755-3520.
n Brian Scott Pennock: 954 N. McCue St, No. 129
n Henry D. Scott: 269½ N. Fourth St.
Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Elizabeth, Miller, 33, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n Daniel Piper, 62, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n Thorton Bowen, 56, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Jacob Eilers, 18, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
n Elizabeth Coykendall, 21, Laramie was arrested on a Circuit Court warrant.
Police Calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 10:14 a.m., 400 block of Ivinson, possible child abuse (neglect).
n 11:36 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, trespassing.
n 1:14 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 1:39 p.m., 1100 block of Park, burglary.
n 6:38 p.m., 700 block of Canby, accident.
Sheriff’s Calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 10:38 a.m., 900 block of Baruch, animal bite.
n 11:49 a.m., 200 block of Home Rock, theft.
n 7:46 p.m., 40 block of Poplar, possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:16 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
