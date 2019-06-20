Albany County Detention Center
n Anthon Wade, 38, Denver, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment.
n Brittney Whitson, 31, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
nChristian Lockwood, 48, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 8:28 a.m., 2600 block of Sheridan, vandalism.
n 10:35 a.m., 2400 block of Jackson, theft.
n 12:47 p.m., 900 block of Ninth, hit and run.
n 2:29 p.m., 800 block of Beaufort, fraud.
n 6:31 p.m., possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 7:13 p.m., 600 block of Seventh, possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:24 p.m., 700 block of Canby, burglary.
n 11:56 p.m., 700 block of Mill, possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY
n 7:07 a.m., possible sexual assault.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 3:43 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, possible domestic disturbance.
n 4:03 p.m., 600 block of Pierce, fraud.
