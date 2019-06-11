Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Mary Cisneros, 52, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a sanction order.
Mara Chopping, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion interference with a 911 operator.
MONDAY
Marissa Butcher, 24, Highlands Ranch, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
8:27 a.m., 400 block of Grand, accident.
9:04 a.m., 3200 block of Grand, burglary.
3 p.m., 2400 block of Grand, theft.
4:20 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
5 p.m., 1500 block of North McCue, theft.
5:04 p.m., Third and Russell, accident.
5:07 p.m., 12th and Ivinson, hit and run.
5:36 p.m., 1200 block of North Third, theft.
8:20 p.m., 500 block of North Third, fight.
9:50 p.m., 2500 block of Park, theft.
SATURDAY
1:25 a.m., Third and University, possible impaired driver.
2:28 a.m., 2100 block of West Wyoming, fight.
5:48 a.m., 1900 block of Custer, possible domestic disturbance.
7:59 a.m., 700 block of South Sixth, vandalism.
10:10 a.m., 1900 block of Custer, possible domestic disturbance.
12:14 p.m., 2000 block of Binford, vandalism.
5:01 p.m., 1600 block of North Cedar, theft.
SUNDAY
11:52 a.m., 1900 block of Custer, theft.
12:11 p.m., 1100 block of Canby, burglary.
1:08 p.m., 600 block of South 30th, burglary.
1:11 p.m., 500 block of North Cedar, littering.
3:23 p.m., 600 block of South 30th, burglary.
4:08 p.m., 15th and Gibbon, theft.
4:52 p.m., 400 block of Boswell, possible domestic disturbance.
6:39 p.m., 1100 block of North Owen, possible domestic disturbance.
11:05 p.m., 3500 block of Willett, accident.
Sheriff's calls
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
4:16 p.m., 20 block of Harris Ranch, trespassing.
3:59 p.m., 200 block of U.S. Highway 30, theft.
4:20 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
4:34 p.m., 3000 block of Welsh, dead body found (natural causes).
SUNDAY
7:18 a.m., 400 block of Jonathan Quarry Haul, littering.
4:35 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, vandalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.