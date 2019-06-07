Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Deanna Wallace, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of breach of peace and interference.
n John Scott, 34, Laramie was arrested on two warrants and on suspicion of domestic battery and property destruction.
n Paul Breyfogle, 20, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Jonathan Hamby, 48, Casper, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 8:03 a.m., 15th and Shields, possible domestic disturbance.
n 12:23 p.m., 600 block of South Fifth, animal bite.
n 1:31 p.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
n 2:11 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 2:33 p.m., 4200 block of Bobolink, theft.
n 3:48 p.m., 1700 block of Fetterman, theft.
n 5:45 p.m., 2400 block of North Ninth, possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:09 p.m., 30th and Grand, hit and run.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
WEDNESDAY
n 9:29 a.m., 200 block of Roger Canyon, accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.