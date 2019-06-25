Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
n Adrianna Romero, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
n Coleton Robinson, 23, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Tyson Yalandra, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Mark Moriarty, 60, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly conduct.
n Eliazar Rayos-Benavicles, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly conduct and interference.
SUNDAY
n Derrick Smith, 22, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Jalicia Barren, 25, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 4:40 p.m., 300 block of Harney, animal bite.
n 7:55 p.m., 2400 block of Grand, accident.
SATURDAY
n 1:21 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
n 3:22 a.m., 600 block of Flint, possible intoxicated driver.
n 2:10 p.m., 1500 block of Third, fraud.
n 3:28 p.m., 1600 block of Cedar, vandalism.
n 7:09 p.m., 3200 block of Grand, fight.
n 9:49 p.m., Laramie area, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:42 p.m., 200 block of Custer, vandalism.
n 10:50 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
SUNDAY
n 9:31 a.m., I-80 and Curtis, accident.
n 3:38 p.m., 500 block of General Brees, vandalism.
n 7:20 p.m ., 1700 block of 15th, accident.
n 7:23 p.m., 300 block of 30th, accident.
n 9:56 p.m., 200 block of Third, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:13 p.m., 500 block of General Brees, vandalism.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 1:13 p.m., 6600 block of Pilot Peak, theft.
n 3:06 p.m., 100 block of Howe, theft.
n 5:18 p.m., 4900 block of Third, possible assault and battery.
n 9:42 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession.
SUNDAY
n 10:26 a.m., 4900 block of Third, possible assault and battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.