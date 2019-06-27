Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
n Derrick Smith, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
n Kim Oder, 36, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense).
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 9:04 a.m., 500 block of North Third, shoplifting.
n 9:44 a.m., 3500 block of Willett, burglary.
n 11:51 a.m., 1000 block of Harney, vandalism.
n 2:20 p.m., 600 block of South 30th, burglary.
n 9:16 p.m., 700 block of Renshaw, fight.
n 9:36 p.m., 100 block of West Curtis, trespassing.
n 9:51 p.m., 300 block of Interstate 80, trespassing.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 4:42 p.m., 10 block of Cottontail, burglary.
