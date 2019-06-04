Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
n Pamela Hellengreen, 59, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from Natrona County.
SATURDAY
n David Watson, 49, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense), driving under suspension, having no insurance and a stop sign violation.
n John Phillips, 38, Cheyenne was arrested on suspicion of poaching (illegal taking of an animal).
n Michael Espinoza, 60, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant form Laramie County.
SUNDAY
n Jose Quihua, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.
n Bianca Rose, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting.
n Joseph Tull, 35, Laramie was arrested on suspicion of interference.
n Derrick Smith, 22, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
n William Mahaffy, 40, Burns, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth).
n Riana Mahaffy, 35, Burns, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
