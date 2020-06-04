Albany County Detention Center
SUNDAY
• Jerome Cooper, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
• Johnathon Noe, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
MONDAY
• Camron Payne, 22, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
TUESDAY
• Aubrey Rockwell, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Aaron Casillas, 42, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
• Brandon Hemsher, 23, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
• 8:29 a.m., 4800 block of Grand, accident.
• 8:33 a.m., 400 block of Ivinson, theft.
• 11:53 a.m., 2100 block of Wyoming. burglary.
• 11:43 a.m., 1600 block of Sixth, animal bite.
• 4:48 p.m., 500 block of Third, animal bite.
• 5:23 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
• 5:51 p.m., 200 block of Ninth, accident.
• 6:51 p.m., 1600 block of Arnold, possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:31 p.m., 4200 block of Grand, shoplifting.
• 8:42 p.m., 1500 block of Barratt, possible domestic disturbance.
