Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
• Tyra Taylor, 23, California, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
• Donte Powell, 28, California, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
• Thomas Sparks, 55, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
• 7:47 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
• 8:55 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics.
• 11:21 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, vandalism.
SATURDAY
• 2:32 a.m., 200 block of Fremont, alleged impaired driver.
• 4:36 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, possible domestic disturbance.
• 4:47 p.m., 500 block of 18th, accident.
• 6:17 p.m., 2400 block of Soldier Springs, shoplifting.
SUNDAY
• 2:22 a.m., 1000 block of Grand, alleged impaired driver.
• 9:41 a.m., 3300 block of Grand, hit and run.
• 6:45 p.m., 600 block of 13th, fight.
• 8:42 p.m., 900 block of McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
• 1:05 a.m., 3000 block of Grand, alleged minor in possession.
Albany County Sheriff’s Department
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
• 8:21 p.m., Albany County area, theft.
SUNDAY
• 10:23 a.m., Albany County area, vandalism.
• 10:44 a.m., Albany County area, hit and run.
• 5:00 p.m., Albany County area, accident.
• 6:50 p.m., Albany County area, alleged impaired driver.
