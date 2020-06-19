Albany County Detention CenterTUESDAY • Steve Fice, 42, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• William Higgins, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
WEDNESDAY • Gabrel, Chavez, 31, California, was arrested on suspicion of speeding and driving without a license.
• Abbey George, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
• 10:05 a.m., 600 block of Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
• 7:05 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, vandalism.
TUESDAY
• 10:50 a.m., 1000 block of Renshaw, theft.
• 12:34 p.m., 2300 block of Grand, theft.
• 4:51 p.m., 1200 block of Shields, accident.
WEDNESDAY
• 6:53 a.m., 2000 block of Venture, burglary.
• 9:57 a.m., 2300 block of Snowy Range, possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:42 p.m., 500 block of Johnson, theft.
