Albany County Detention CenterFRIDAY• Kelly Freeman, 29, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
• Carlos Mendez, 22, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Eric Wilson, 48, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SATURDAY• Paul Breyfogle, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
SUNDAY• Elias Flores, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.
• Andrew Juliusson, 20, California, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and using a false form of identification.
• Marc Gonzales, 41, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Timothy Swift, 60, Rock River, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
• 11:03 a.m., 1400 block of Shields, burglary.
SATURDAY
• 4:00 a.m., 300 block of Grand, fight.
• 5:31 a.m., 1600 block of Third, accident.
• 8:25 a.m., 1600 block of Cedar, unlawful entry.
• 9:04 a.m., 1100 block of McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:16 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
• 10:56 a.m., 1200 block of 22nd, littering.
• 10:54 a.m., 1600 block of Snowy Range, hit and run.
SUNDAY
• 1:05 a.m., 3200 block of Grand, fight.
• 1:08 a.m., 1200 block of Third, alleged impaired driver.
• 2:23 a.m., 200 block of Grand, alleged assault and battery.
• 3:35 a.m., 4200 block of Beech, possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:59 a.m., 300 block of First, vandalism.
• 8:00 p.m., 100 block of Third, vandalism.
Albany County Sheriff’s Department
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
• 10:23 a.m., Albany County area, accident.
• 7:30 p.m., Albany County area, alleged impaired driver.
SATURDAY
• 9:46 a.m., Albany County area, possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:03 p.m., Albany County area, fight.
• 3:52 p.m., Albany County area, burglary.
