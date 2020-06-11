Albany County Detention CenterFRIDAY• Kayte Alvey, 29, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
• George O’Hara, 29, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
SATURDAY• Paul Harper, 40, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
• Kevin Barker, 30, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting.
• Cesar Quintero, 22, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Sean Evans, 43, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and driving while under suspension.
• Stephanie Archer, 36, Texas, was arrested for driving while under the influence and open container violations.
SUNDAY• Carl Holaday, 43, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Nicholas Rockwell, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Andrew May, 28, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Patryk Panek, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
• 11:06 a.m., 500 block of Boswell, accident.
• 1:33 p.m., 300 block of Buchanan, burglary.
• 2:02 p.m., 800 block of Fourth, accident.
• 6:37 p.m., 800 block of Flint, accident.
• 6:31 p.m., 300 block of Grand, vandalism.
• 9:26 p.m., 1600 block of Cedar, possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY
• 1:10 a.m., 1900 block of Banner, burglary.
