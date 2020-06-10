Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
n Kayte Alvey, 29, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n George O'Hara, 29, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
SATURDAY
n Paul Harper, 40, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Kevin Barker, 30, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting.
n Cesar Quintero, 22, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Sean Evans, 43, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and driving while under suspension.
n Stephanie Archer, 36, Texas, was arrested for driving while under the influence and open container violations.
SUNDAY
n Carl Holaday, 43, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Nicholas Rockwell, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Andrew May, 28, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Patryk Panek, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 2:24 p.m., 200 block of Third, theft.
n 6:52 p.m., 900 block of Fetterman, burglary.
n 7:35 p.m., 200 block of Second, unauthorized use of vehicle.
n 10:07 p.m., 1100 block of Russell, accident.
SATURDAY
n 10:59 p.m., 2200 block of 15th, fireworks.
n 11:25 p.m., 1800 block of Curtis, accident.
SUNDAY
n 2:16 p.m., 3500 block of Third, animal bite.
n 4:21 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
n 5:09 p.m., 4200 block of Foothills, burglary.
n 5:10 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 7:22 p.m., 1600 block of Rainbow, hit and run.
n 7:33 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, littering.
Albany County Sheriff's Department
The Albany County Sheriff's Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 1:46 p.m., Albany County area, theft.
SATURDAY
n 9:13 a.m., Albany County area, accident.
n 5:12 p.m., Albany County area, accident.
MONDAY
n 6:44 a.m., Albany County area, trespassing.
