Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 10:12 a.m., 100 block of North Hayes, vandalism.
n 11:04 a.m., 3500 block of Willett, theft.
n 11:20 a.m., 800 block of South Third, accident.
n 2:27 p.m., 1900 block of Grand, vandalism.
n 4:23 p.m., 1800 block of North 13th, animal bite.
n 10:36 p.m., 1700 block of Grand, vandalism.
n 11:41 p.m., Interstate 80 and Curtis, accident.
TUESDAY
n 6:29 a.m., 2000 block of West Harrison, possible stolen vehicle.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
MONDAY
n 10:33 a.m., 200 block of Carroll Lake, animal bite.
