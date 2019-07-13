Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
n Carl Granderson, 22, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n Thomas Madura, 22, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Melissa Lindsey, 41, Centennial, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
n Kelsey Noel, 39, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Austin Guderjahn, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference, underage consumption of alcohol and an open container violation.
FRIDAY
n Curran Quast, 29, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Joey Wells, 39, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense) and a red light violation.
Christian Badje, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 9:31 a.m., Fourth and Grand, accident.
n 10:19 a.m., 400 block of North Fourth, vandalism.
n 2:22 p.m., 500 block of North Third, shoplifting.
n 4:55 p.m., 3500 block of Garfield, possible impaired driver.
n 9:23 p.m., 1200 block of Flint, burglary.
THURSDAY
n 7:19 a.m., 200 block of South 30th, possible stolen vehicle.
n 1:41 p.m., 1500 block of Palmer, theft.
n 3:32 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, accident.
n 7:59 p.m., Third and Ord, accident.
n 11:30 p.m., 200 block of Ivinson, open container violation.
FRIDAY
n 12:35 a.m., 300 block of Custer, possible impaired driver.
n 1:05 a.m., 1200 block of Garfield, possible domestic disturbance.
n 1:17 a.m., Fourth and Shields, possible impaired driver.
n 6:24 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, vandalism.
n 7 a.m., Boulder and Grand, accident.
n 7:49 a.m., 300 block of Lewis, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 8:02 a.m., 100 block of Bold Venture, theft.
n 12:48 p.m., 100 block of Dalles, theft.
n 1:16 p.m., Fetterman and LaBonte, animal bite.
n 3 p.m., 10 block of Wyoming Highway 10, theft.
n 5:33 p.m., 30 block of Middle Mountain, possible domestic disturbance.
