Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
n Colton Nichols, 24, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
SATURDAY
n Douglas Kelly, Douglas, 53, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, interference and breach of peace and on two warrants.
n Raymond Goodman, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference.
n Billi Lein, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, resisting and having no tail light.
n Sam Burns, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
n Travis Carver, 24, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of vandalism.
n Tracy Senn, 49, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on AROW and on suspicion of failure to yield the right of way.
n Leticia Macias, 34, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
n Frank Armijo, 64, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a probation and parole hold.
n Vincent Swoape, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference and having no driver’s license.
n Serenity Lowrey, 20, Riverton, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and on a warrant from another agency.
n Christopher Beecham, 21, Riverton, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
SUNDAY
n Cecil Hays, 53, Laramie, was arrested on a Circuit Court warrant.
n Terrance Jones, 32, Mississippi, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, felony possession of a controlled substance and having no valid driver’s license.
n Patrick Riley, 35, Oregon, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Bradley Elmore, 39, Kentucky, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:26 a.m., 500 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:42 a.m., 1400 block of Canby, theft.
n 11:54 a.m., Fourth and Sheridan, accident.
n 2:19 p.m., 300 block of South Eighth, accident.
n 4:12 p.m., 500 block of South 13th, animal bite.
n 4:40 p.m., 2400 block of West Jackson, vandalism.
n 5:47 p.m., 600 block of North Third, accident.
n 6:50 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 11:05 p.m., Ninth and Kearney, possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n 1:16 a.m., 2300 block of Snowy Range, possible impaired driver.
n 4:59 a.m., 500 block of South Adams, vandalism.
n 8:17 a.m., 15th and Reynolds, accident.
n 8:18 a.m., 100 block of South Hodgeman, possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:28 a.m., Grand and Sherman Hill, accident.
n 12:10 p.m., 2300 block of North Ninth, possible domestic disturbance.
n 1:02 p.m., Third and Harney, accident.
n 4 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 4:10 p.m., 700 block of South Eighth, littering.
n 8:53 p.m., Third and Flint, possible resisting arrest.
SUNDAY
n 1 a.m., 300 block of Russell, possible impaired driver.
n 6:39 a.m., 1000 block of North 22nd, burglary.
n 5:54 p.m., 15th and Palmer, accident.
n 6:53 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, accident.
n 7:49 p.m., 13th and Custer, theft.
n 8:57 p.m., 3400 block of Grand, burglary.
n 9:21 p.m., 1100 block of North Third, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 2:34 p.m., 5200 block of Chaparral, vandalism.
SATURDAY
n 2:32 a.m., 300 block of Interstate 80, possible impaired driver.
n 11:23 a.m., 700 block of Wyoming Highway 34, trespassing.
n 9:33 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
SUNDAY
n 12:08 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 3:10 p.m., 2700 block of Wyoming Highway 130, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:28 p.m., 10 block of Marshall, accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.