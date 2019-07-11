Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
n Clayton Wickham, 24, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
n Carol Enkey, 50, Oklahoma, was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment.
n Alicia Hyatt, 50, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony credit card fraud, having no interlock and a hit and run.
n Brittney Whitson, 31, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
WEDNESDAY
n Nathan Morgan, 31,Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and urinating in public.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 12:08 p.m., 600 block of Curtis, burglary.
n 12:50 p.m., 3400 block of Reynolds, theft.
n 1:22 p.m., 900 block of Snowy Range, hit and run.
n 1:22 p.m., Snowy Range and Garfield, hit and run.
n 2:28 p.m., 1500 block of North Third, possible stolen vehicle.
n 3:19 p.m., 900 block of South 11th, trespassing.
n 5:45 p.m,. First and Garfield, theft.
n 6:52 p.m., 400 block of South Fourth, fireworks.
n 8:50 p.m., 15th and Grand, accident.
n 8:52 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, hit and run.
n 9:43 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fireworks.
n 11:46 p.m., 2600 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
WEDNESDAY
n 12:57 a.m., 1500 block of West Jefferson, possible domestic disturbance.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 2:43 p.m., 1100 block of Bear Creek, burglary.
n 7:52 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, vandalism.
