Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Robert Piper, 66, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SATURDAY
Jessica Degnan, 21, California, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Dayne McCart, 21, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
FRIDAY
9:14 a.m., 2000 block of Alsop, vandalism.
9:41 a.m., 26th and Grand, theft.
11:50 a.m., 700 block of Canby fight.
2:50 p.m., 4200 block of Beech, theft.
3:30 p.m., 300 block of Garfield, accident.
4:07 p.m., 1400 block of Arnold, accident.
4:54 p.m., 2000 block of West Venture, hit and run.
5:17 p.m., 400 block of North Third, accident.
6:55 p.m., 1100 block of North Ninth, possible domestic disturbance.
10:05 p.m., 2200 block of South 15th, fireworks.
SATURDAY
12:32 a.m., First and Grant, fight.
2:58 p.m., 1100 block of Canby, theft.
3:41 p.m., 1500 block of South Third, accident.
7:55 p.m., 800 block of Reynolds, possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
2:04 a.m., 2200 block of South 15th, possible domestic disturbance.
12:33 p.m., 900 block of Snowy Range, accident.
2:26 p.m., 200 block of Buffalo Trail, vandalism.
4:10 p.m., 1700 block of Grand, accident.
5:37 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
5:50 p.m., 2400 block of Grand, theft.
Sheriff's calls
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
5:33 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, animal bite.
6:24 p.m., 10 block of Sand Lake, possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
2:04 a.m., 10 block of Telephone, possible impaired driver.
5:17 p.m., 3400 block of Fort Buford, theft.
SUNDAY
11:44 a.m., 100 block of Vedauwoo Glen, vandalism.
2:04 p.m., 100 block of Vedauwoo Glen, vandalism.
9:55 p.m., 10 block of Hermosa, trespassing.
