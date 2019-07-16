Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
n Rodney Stivers, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
SUNDAY
n James Majors, 21, Evanston, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Clay Carlson, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
n Kevon Ross, 49, South Dakota, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension.
n Chamois Andersen, 49, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a lane use violation.
MONDAY
n David Scrivner, 39, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri warrant.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 10:55 a.m., 2200 block of Grand, theft.
n 12:01 p.m., 1500 block of South Third, accident.
n 2:51 p.m., Third and Harney, accident.
n 10:16 p.m., 100 block of North Taylor, fireworks.
SATURDAY
n 12:19 a.m., Fourth and Kearny, accident.
n 1:10 a.m., Third and Grand, open container violation.
n 1:58 a.m., 13th and Grand, hit and run.
n 10:38 a.m., Ninth and Clark, accident.
n 11:34 a.m., 600 block of South 30th, vandalism.
n 11:40 a.m., 30th and Reynolds, accident.
n 2:48 p.m., Sixth and Hancock, animal bite.
n 2:56 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson.
n 5:15 p.m., 100 block of University, unauthorized use of vehicle.
n 6:52 p.m., 1400 block of North Fourth, theft.
n 8 p.m., Third and Ivinson, accident.
n 11:01 p.m., 1700 block of North McCue, hit and run.
n 11:50 p.m., Third and Grand, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
SUNDAY
n 4:39 a.m., Third and Custer, theft.
n 9:23 a.m., 800 block of South Third, accident.
n 9:46 a.m., 800 block of North 10th, vandalism.
n 10:19 a.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
n 11:30 a.m., 1600 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 12:31 p.m., Second and University, hit and run.
n 5:33 p.m., 600 block of North Cedar, burglary.
n 8:23 p.m., 3400 block of Grand, burglary.
n 9:34 p.m., 1800 block of West Truman, trespassing.
MONDAY
n 7:58 a.m., 1900 block of Snowy Range, vandalism.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 2:02 p.m., 2900 block of Larkspur, burglary.
SUNDAY
n 3:12 p.m., McCue and Curtis, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:01 p.m., 5200 block of Sunset, fireworks.
