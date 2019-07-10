Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
n Pierce Douglas, 22, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
SATURDAY
n Thomas Patton, 30, Nebraska, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
n Holly Lonzanida, 34, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
n Dewayne Crossman, 56, California, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
n Jesus Ramos, 35, California, was arrested on suspicion of interference.
MONDAY
n Andrew Nelson, 21, California, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving under suspension.
n Derek Zimmer, 33, Laramie was serving a sentence.
n Amanda Flores, 30, Laramie, was arrested on a Carbon County warrant.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 9:58 a.m., 1500 block of North Fourth, trespassing.
n 10:42 a.m., 15th and Reynolds, accident.
n 12:08 p.m., 3200 block of Grand, accident.
n 3:17 p.m., 1500 block of South Palomino, animal bite.
n 10:52 p.m., Ninth and Beaufort, fireworks.
n 11:03 p.m., 300 block of Lewis, fireworks.
SATURDAY
n 8:52 a.m., 2700 block of Plains, possible stolen vehicle.
n 10:14 a.m., 500 block of Harney, possible domestic disturbance.
n 2:38 p.m., 100 block of West Lewis, animal bite.
n 4:14 p.m., 200 block of McConnell, theft.
n 5:58 p.m., First and Grand, accident.
n 7:18 p.m., 2000 block of Binford, accident.
n 8:30 p.m., 1700 block of Beaufort, fireworks.
n 8:31 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 9:04 p.m., 900 block of South 13th, fireworks.
n 11:48 p.m., 900 block of South 13th, fireworks.
11:53 p.m., 1300 block of Spring Creek, fireworks.
SUNDAY
n 2:05 a.m., 2200 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
n 2:36 a.m., 300 block of South Fifth, fight.
n 2:43 a.m., 400 block of North Third, fight.
n 10 a.m., Taylor and Snowy Range, accident.
n 12:13 p.m., 200 block of Hancock, accident.
n 3:29 p.m., 700 block of Evans, possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:15 p.m., 900 block of South 13th, fireworks.
n 9:04 p.m., 1300 block of North Third, fight.
n 9:13 p.m., 600 block of Bradley, fireworks.
n 9:45 p.m., Lincoln and Madison, fireworks.
n 10:06 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, fireworks.
n 10:09 p.m., 1600 block of Pierson, fireworks.
n 10:11 p.m., 100 block of North Taylor, fireworks.
MONDAY
n 1:48 a.m., 1500 block of West Jefferson, possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:05 a.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
n 11:01 a.m., 800 block of Seeton, vandalism.
n 11:09 a.m., 1300 block of North Third, theft.
n 11:15 a.m., 900 block of North Third, animal bite.
n 1:15 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
n 3:34 p.m., 400 block of South 25th, animal bite.
n 4:38 p.m., 700 block of Ord, theft.
n 7:07 p.m., 200 block of South Second, accident.
n 9:11 p.m., 100 block of North Sixth, fireworks.
n 9:13 p.m., 700 block of Ivinson, fireworks.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 10:30 a.m., 5300 block of Anchor, animal bite.
n 11:26 a.m., 1100 block of Wyoming Highway 11, animal bite.
n 12:44 p.m., 10 block of Harris Park, accident.
n 9:52 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, fireworks.
SATURDAY
n 2:51 p.m., 10 block of Monument, accident.
n 4:15 p.m., Albany County area, possible sexual assault.
n 10:50 p.m., 30 block of Middle Mountain, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
n 10:50 a.m., 4900 block of North Third, fight.
n 2:17 p.m., 100 block of Hunt, burglary.
n 10:11 p.m., Buchanan and Washington, fireworks.
MONDAY
n 2:41 p.m., 20 block of Ridge, theft.
