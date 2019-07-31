Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
n Deion Rush-Hodge, 23, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and having no valid driver’s license (District Court).
n Leon Aguirres, 46, Cheyenne, was arrested on Municipal Court and Circuit Court warrants.
n Tara Gilbert, 30, Laramie, was arrested on a District Court warrant for probation revocation.
n Michael Maestas, 43, Laramie, was arrested on a Municipal Court and Circuit Court warrants and on suspicion of public intoxication and fighting.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 9:18 a.m., 2600 block of Knadler, theft.
n 12:14 p.m., 2400 block of Grand, accident.
n 12:15 p.m., Third and Harney, accident.
n 2:45 p.m., 3500 block of Willett, burglary.
n 2:51 p.m., 1200 block of West Lyons, theft.
n 4:27 p.m., 1000 block of Curtis, possible child abuse (neglect).
n 5:01 p.m., 700 block of Evans, possible domestic disturbance.
n 6:16 p.m., 600 block of South Cleveland, vandalism.
n 7:37 p.m., 2400 block of Overland, fight.
n 8:20 p.m., 1200 block of North Third, fight.
n 10:11 p.m., Skyline and Buck Sullivan Springs, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
MONDAY
n 11:10 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
