Laramie woman charged with unlawful use of a credit card
On July 6, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. a Laramie Police Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of East McConnell for the report of theft of a purse. As the Officer was investigating the larceny, the victim notified him that charges had been made on some of the credit cards in the purse.
As a result of the Officer’s investigation, 50-year-old Laramie resident Alicia J Hyatt was arrested and charged with Unlawful Use of a Credit Card Fraud (WS 6-3-802(b)(iii)), Driving Without Interlock Device (WS 31-7-404), Larceny (WS 6-3-402©(iii), as well as two driving offenses. Hyatt’s bond has not yet been set on the felony charge and she remains in custody at the Albany County Detention Center.
Unlawful Use of a Credit Card is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten (10) years, a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00), or both, if the value of the property or services purchased or obtained in violation of this section within any sixty (60) day period in the state of Wyoming totals one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more in the aggregate.
Driving Without Interlock Device is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not less than seven (7) days nor more than six (6) months, a fine of not less than two hundred dollars ($200.00) nor more than seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00);
Theft is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six (6) months, a fine of not more than seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), or both, if the value of the property is less than one thousand dollars ($1,000.00).
Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
n Lachelle Perry, 27, Laramie, was arrested on a Circuit Court warrant for failure to pay fines.
n Taylor Timmis, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and battery.
n Shelby Necklason, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (Municipal Court).
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
