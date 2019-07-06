Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
n 8:34 a.m., 400 block of South 30th, possible domestic disturbance.
n 9:10 a.m., 600 block of South Spruce, burglary.
n 11:19 a.m., 3500 block of Willett, accident.
n 2:22 p.m., 1500 block of South Palomino, animal bite.
n 4:15 p.m., 1600 block of Snowy Range, accident.
n 4:19 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
n 6:32 p.m., 300 block of South Arthur, fireworks.
n 7:30 p.m., 1400 block of Mill, accident.
THURSDAY
n 12:06 a.m., Second and Park, fireworks.
n 2:25 a.m., 800 block of South Second, fireworks.
n 7:45 a.m., 1600 block of South 17th, burglary.
n 10:31 a.m., 700 block of Evans, possible child abuse (neglect).
n 3:21 p.m., 300 block of South 11th, possible stolen vehicle.
n 6:25 p.m., 2600 block of West Jackson, fireworks.
n 6:53 p.m., 15th and Beaufort, fireworks.
n 8:01 p.m., 800 block of Steele, fireworks.
n 8:06 p.m., 700 block of Mitchell, fireworks.
n 8:09 p.m., 1700 block of Sanders, burglary.
n 9:06 p.m., 1600 block of North Cedar, fireworks.
n 9:38 p.m., 1600 block of Palmer, fireworks.
n 9:43 p.m., 17th and Mill, fireworks.
n 9:44 p.m., Ninth and Beaufort, fireworks.
n 9:52 p.m., 2500 block of Overland, fireworks.
n 9:55 p.m., 1000 block of North Banock, fireworks.
n 10:07 p.m., 2100 block of Binford, fireworks.
n 10:28 p.m., 1900 block of Reynolds, accident.
n 10:36 p.m., 1300 block of Sanders, fireworks.
n 10:43 p.m., Grant and Harrison, fireworks.
n 11:07 p.m., Fillmore and Van Buren, fireworks.
n 11:12 p.m., 500 block of Boswell, fireworks.
n 11:18 p.m., 300 block of North Colorado, fireworks.
n 11:25 p.m., Ninth and Beaufort, fireworks.
n 11:30 p.m., 2100 block of Spring Creek, fireworks.
FRIDAY
n 12:36 a.m., 400 block of South Adams, possible impaired driver.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 10:14 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
n 5:05 p.m., Howe and Soldiers Springs, trespassing.
n 9:38 p.m., 4000 block of Wyoming Highway 230, fireworks.
n 10:59 p.m., 10 block of Forest Service Road 588.
