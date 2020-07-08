Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
• Miracle Fuselier, 23, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
• Tevin Guillory, 23, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
• Jay Buszkiwic, 35, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
SUNDAY
• Patsy Romero, 65, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
• Jaquelyn Guerrero, California, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
• Mercedes Martinez, 41, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
• 9:22 a.m., 500 block of Flint, accident.
• 12:12 p.m., 600 block of Third, accident.
• 2:15 p.m., 300 block of Gibbon, hit and run.
• 2:44 p.m., 400 block of Fourth, vandalism.
• 5:06 p.m., 2100 block of Binford, burglary.
• 9:22 p.m., 900 block of Shields, fireworks.
• 9:21 p.m., 900 block of McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:46 p.m., 1700 block of Glacier, theft.
• 11:11 p.m., 800 block of Third, possible domestic disturbance.
FRIDAY
• 11:23 a.m., 600 block of Grand, shoplifting.
• 12:10 p.m., 300 block of First, hit and run.
• 12:34 p.m., 300 block of Ninth, accident.
• 1:50 p.m., 1400 block of Cedar, trespassing.
• 4:49 p.m., 1700 block of Boswell, fireworks.
• 7:30 p.m., 1100 block of McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:58 p.m., 2100 block of Reynolds, fireworks.
• 9:01 p.m., 1200 Granito, fireworks.
• 9:11 p.m., 500 block of Lincoln, fireworks.
• 9:22 p.m., 1200 block of Tenth, fireworks.
• 9:31 p.m., 700 block of Mitchell, fireworks.
• 21:38 p.m., 2000 block of Harrison, fireworks.
• 9:42 p.m., 700 block of Reynolds, fireworks.
SATURDAY
• 2:43 a.m., 500 block of Ord, fireworks.
• 3:00 a.m., 400 block of Garfield, fireworks.
• 6:13 a.m., 500 block of Seventh, dead body found (natural causes).
• 3:41 p.m., 1000 block of McCue, theft.
• 3:43 p.m., 700 block of Canby, fireworks.
• 3:49 p.m., 200 block of Steele, fireworks.
• 3:53 p.m., 700 block of Canby, fireworks.
• 4:12 p.m., 400 block of Cedar, fireworks.
• 4:42 p.m., 800 block of Second, burglary.
• 4:49 p.m., 300 block of Pine, dead body found (natural causes).
• 6: 38 p.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics.
• 7:01 p.m., 2000 block of Binford, fireworks.
• 8:08 p.m., 500 block of Colorado, fireworks.
• 8:27 p.m., 800 block of Downey, fireworks.
• 8:55 p.m., 1000 block of Banock, fireworks.
• 9:17 p.m., 200 block of Pierce, burglary.
• 11:03 p.m., 700 block of Cedar, fireworks.
• 11:10 p.m., 900 block of McCue, fireworks.
• 11:12 p.m., 2100 block of Van Buren, fireworks.
• 11:13 p.m., 1200 block of 17th, fireworks.
SUNDAY
• 12:23 p.m., 500 block of Cleveland, animal bite.
• 2:38 p.m., 1100 block of McCue, bike theft.
• 3:05 p.m., 200 block of 30th, accident.
• 4:14 p.m., 1000 block of Ninth, vandalism.
• 7:51 p.m., 1000 block of Hancock, possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:47 p.m., 3700 block of Grand, Fireworks.
• 10:27 p.m., 900 block of McCue, Fireworks.
MONDAY
• 1:06 a.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics (marijuana).
• 7:03 a.m., 1500 block of 11th, bike theft.
