Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
• Erik Swiger, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SATURDAY
• William Todd III, 36, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, interference, and resisting.
• John Howitt, 42, Wisconsin, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.
• Wyatt Cutright, 22, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
• Alexandro Villa, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and breach of peace.
• Lynette Montana, 20, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
SUNDAY
• Sorcha Starn, 30, Uinta, was arrested on suspicion of speeding, driving while under suspension, and arrest on a warrant.
• Kelly Freeman, 30, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
MONDAY
• Raymond Hammond, 37, Nebraska, was arrested on a courtesy hold.
• Piper Jonathon, 18, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
• Acosta Cherub, 36, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Tonya Obrien, 54, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and failing to yield.
• Glen Crabtree, 36, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
TUESDAY
• Kimberly Bock, 60, Jelm, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and improper lane use.
• Vincent Swoape, 24, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Ellis Peyton, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
• 9:26 a.m., 2400 block of Grand, stolen vehicle.
• 10:00 a.m., 400 block of sixth, theft.
• 9:52 a.m., 800 block of Ord, accident.
• 3:42 p.m., 500 block of Reynolds, bike theft.
• 4:17 p.m., 300 block of I-80, alleged impaired driver.
• 4:59 p.m., 1500 block of Eleventh, littering.
• 5:32 p.m., 1500 block of Grand, theft.
• 6:15 p.m., 600 block of Hayes, vandalism.
• 10:31 p.m., 4400 block of Grays Gable, possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY
• 3:14 a.m., 800 block of Boulder, alleged impaired driver.
• 1:42 a.m., 900 block of Flint, possible domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.