Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
n Tanner Morrison, 47, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
n Joseph Ryan, 60, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of property destruction, breach of peace, and pedestrian on highway violation.
n Marcus Harders, 24, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant.
SATURDAY
n Holly Williams, 20, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of interference.
SUNDAY
n Adam Schneider, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, and a warrant.
n Christian Stephenson, 25, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of fighting in public.
n Calvin Pisano, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence and failing to stop at a red light.
MONDAY
n Joshua Crumley, 25, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Jerico, Richardson, 19, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
n William Mckenzie, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and speeding.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police Department
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:43 a.m., 1300 block of McCue, vandalism.
n 9:37 a.m., 1300 block of Third, burglary.
n 9:43 a.m., 800 block of Fifth, littering.
n 3:12 p.m., 1200 block of Third, accident.
n 4:39 p.m., 300 block of Ninth, accident.
n 6:02 p.m., 600 block of Grand, shoplifting.
n 6:55 p.m., 1900 block of Vista, accident.
Albany County Sheriff's Department.
The Albany County Sheriff's Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:40 a.m., Albany County area, vandalism.
n 3:17 p.m., Albany County area, theft.
