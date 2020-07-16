Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
• Darlene Garcia, 53, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Joseph Ryan, 60, California, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and blocking traffic.
• Leanna Mirick, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SATURDAY• Christopher Teller, 29, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• David Thrailkill, 29, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and disorderly conduct.
• Jose Alvarez, 39, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and driving without a license.
• Kenneth Hines, 39, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• James Vislosky, 20, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Emilio Candelaria, 28, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
SUNDAY• Andrew May, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and possessing a controlled substance.
• Annastasia Swoape, 22, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Paul Harper, 40, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.
• Rechell Silvia, 39, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
• Jason Gacel, 34, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY• 8:22 a.m., 1700 block of Centennial, trespassing.
• 9:07 a.m., 700 block of Fifth, vandalism.
• 9:03 a.m., 800 block of Seventh, accident.
• 9:19 a.m., 2400 block of Grand, animal bite.
• 9:37 a.m., 800 block of Second, vandalism.
• 11:59 a.m., 1700 block of Geronimo, theft.
• 12:34 p.m., 200 block of Ivinson, shoplifting.
• 12:56 p.m., 1600 block of Third, accident.
• 5:16 p.m., 800 block of Tenth, hit and run.
• 5:14 p.m., 100 block of Third, alleged impaired driver.
• 9:13 p.m., 500 block of Reynolds, possible domestic disturbance.
• 11:16 p.m., 600 block of Fremont, possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY• 4:08 a.m., 1600 block of Wyoming, possible domestic disturbance.
• 7:33 a.m., 700 block of Fifth, vandalism.
Albany County Sheriff’s Department
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY• 9:09 a.m., Albany County area, accident.
