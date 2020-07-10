Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
• Isaiah Danaher, 20, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and interference.
• Don Bartlett, 33, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
• Camron Shipman, 20, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of burglary.
THURSDAY
• Aaron Campbell, 30, Georgia, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
• 9:36 a.m., 1500 block of Boswell, possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:07 a.m., 200 block of Pierce, burglary.
• 2:15 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
• 3:43 p.m., 300 block of Grand, theft.
• 4:20 p.m., 4300 block of Crow, theft.
• 4:36 p.m., 200 block of Snowy Range, accident.
• 5:02 p.m., 2000 block of Binford, burglary.
• 6:27 p.m., 2300 block of Grand, vandalism.
• 9:35 p.m., 2200 block of Franklin, possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY
• 4:38 a.m., Laramie area, possible possession of narcotics.
• 5:21 a.m., 900 block of Third, bike theft.
