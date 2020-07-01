Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
• Omar Mota-Garcia, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
• Robert Peters, 56, Laramie, was arrested on a drug court sanction.
• Shawn Friedman, 51, Oklahoma, was arrested on a courtesy hold.
• Jeremiah Caviness, 18, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
SUNDAY
• Emma Brown, 30, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
• Michaiah Jones, 20, Colorado, was arrested arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
• Ricky Ho, 42, California, was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and speeding with a commercial vehicle.
• Dave Keller, 33, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
• Marccio Valle-Gonzales, 31, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Matthew Faehnle, 20, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Todd Brock, 59, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Kirk Bowen, 57, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
• Tanner Kastner, 38, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
MONDAY
• Gerardo, Almanza, 19, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and violating open container laws.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
• 10:06 a.m., 2200 block of Armory, theft.
• 11:02 a.m., 1100 block of Gibbon, theft.
• 12:02 p.m., 700 block of Clark, possible domestic distrubance.
• 1:22 p.m., 600 block of 30th, theft.
• 1:55 p.m., 200 block of Third, theft.
• 2:31 p.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, accident.
• 3:39 p.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
• 4:12 p.m., 3300 block of Grand, accident.
• 6:46 p.m., 1000 block of Inca, theft.
• 7:05 p.m., 700 block of Ninth, possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
• 1:37 a.m., 600 block of 30th, possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:45 a.m., 1600 block of Snowy Range, alleged impaired driver.
• 8:26 a.m., 2300 block of Harrison, burglary.
• 2:21 p.m., 1600 block of Cedar, vandalism.
• 10:22 p.m., 900 block of McCue, trespassing.
SUNDAY
• 2:38 a.m., 700 block of Third, alleged impaired driver.
• 9:17 a.m., 1600 block of Crystal, burglary.
• 12:07 p.m., 400 block of Bradley, vandalism.
• 1:10 p.m., 500 block of Garfield, accident.
• 2:16 p.m., 500 block of Mitchell, possible domestic disturbance.
• 7:22 p.m., 100 block of Fourth, vandalism.
• 8:52 p.m., 200 block of Fourth, vandalism.
• 10:30 p.m., 700 block of Ivinson, animal bite.
MONDAY
• 2:20 a.m., 600 block of 30th, alleged impaired driver.
• 5:48 a.m., 600 block of Fifth, vandalism.
Albany County Sheriff’s Department
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
• 2:00 p.m., Albany County area, theft.
• 2:54 p.m., Albany County area, theft.
• 7:43 p.m., Albany County area, alleged impaired driver.
