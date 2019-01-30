Albany County Detention CenterMONDAY
Qui Owens, 34, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense) and having no registration.
TUESDAY
Samuel Poitra, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a windshield violation.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
9:38 a.m., 1100 block of Grand, accident.
9:39 a.m., 300 block of South Fifth, accident.
10:50 a.m., 3100 block of Joanna Bruner, accident.
11:51 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible assault and battery.
1:57 p.m., 400 block of Fetterman, accident.
3:55 p.m., 400 block of North Third, hit and run.
4:09 p.m., 400 block of North Third, hit and run.
9:21 p.m., Seventh and Downey, possible impaired driver.
TUESDAY
1:23 a.m., 800 block of Lewis, possible impaired driver.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
MONDAY
2 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
