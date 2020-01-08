Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 9:58 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run
n 1:49 p.m., 3300 block of Grand, possible domestic disturbance
n 5:12 p.m., Fifth and Harney, accident
n 6:33 p.m., 1600 block of North Seventh, possible domestic disturbance
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 9:20 a.m., 30 block of Middle Mountain, possible stalking
n 2:31 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, accident
n 3:48 p.m., 60 block of Sweet Grass, vandalism
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.