Albany County Detention CenterWEDNESDAY
Sandra Stark, 37, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: The name listed above is a person who has been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
11:19 a.m., 300 block of South Lincoln, trespassing.
12:02 p.m., 1600 block of North Fourth, animal bite.
3:22 p.m., 3900 block of Grand, accident.
3:28 p.m., 1100 block of Flint, accident.
6:41 p.m., 20th and Grand, accident.
9:07 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, theft.
THURSDAY
3:21 a.m., 2200 block of North Seventh, possible domestic disturbance.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, five fines were issued for red light or stop sign violations.
Hailey N. Rosinski, 19 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Michael J. Caillier, 26, Laramie, was fined $330 for furnishing alcohol to someone younger than 21.
Nicholas J. Weber, 22, Baltic, South Dakota, was fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance.
Ariel Roberts, 19, Laramie, was fined $330 for furnishing alcohol to someone younger than 21.
Breeanna D. Mason, 22, Laramie, was fined $330 for furnishing alcohol to someone younger than 21.
Katelyn A.Koeppel, 22, Laramie, was fined $330 for furnishing alcohol to someone younger than 21.
Abigail L. Doble, 22, Laramie, was fined $330 for furnishing alcohol to someone younger than 21.
Dawson C. Poteet, 19, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Alexander J. Raikes, 21, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Elizabeth S.G. Moon, 24, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Latosha N. Vermersch, 32 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $4,817.45 for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection.
Madasyn Ann Dow, 18, Laramie, was fined $335 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Harley M.Eliason, 22, Laramie, was fined $835 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (179 days suspended) for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Dec. 1.
Lee Ann Guenther, 55, Laramie, was fined $330 for assault and battery.
Michael A. Munoz, 29, Laramie, was fined $835 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (179 days suspended) for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Dec. 14.
Danielle E. Serna, 26, Aurora, Colorado, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Shyon A. Worthy, 21, Newberry, South Carolina, was fined $714.86 for improper backing.
Isaac L. Schlaht, 24, Laramie, was fined $385 for careless driving and $1,543.17 for following too closely.
Nicole A. Sandoval, 18, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Thomas E. Ver Ploeg, 33, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Skile F. Ames, 21, Aurora, Colorado, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Tony C. Brown, 26, Laramie, was fined $185 for trespassing and $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Gerald J. Bucher, 67, Laramie, was fined $137 for damaging windows.
Dillon M. Titensor, 22, Laramie, was fined $335 for assault and battery.
Joshua T. Pierce, 22 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $287 for failure to maintain insurance and $300 for speeding in a school zone.
Christian A. Hargrow, 21, Laramie, was fined $287 for failure to maintain insurance.
Tevyn N. Martinez, 19, Casper, was fined $125 for failure to comply with a driver’s license restriction.
Brian W. Lowry, 59, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Arielle M. Zibrak, 37, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Joseph W.Sutcliffe, 33, Laramie, was fined $535 for failure to maintain insurance.
Shawn M. Carabajal, 27 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $875 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (89 days suspended) for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Dec. 29.
Alex D. Sandoval, 19, Cheyenne, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Jeremy L. Lang, 42, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Garrett R. Long, 28, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Joshua R. Thronburg, 28, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Joshua M. Bibler, 39, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Harmilee Cousin, 30, Laramie, was fined $175 for speeding in a school zone.
Ryan J. Reyes, 19, Laramie, was fined $160 for speeding.
Manuela G. Hageman, 56, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Sandra Stark, 37, Laramie, was fined $135 for trespassing.
Colton Busch, 19, Laramie, was fined $635 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (178 days suspended) for driving under the influence and fined $135 for speeding. The offenses occurred Jan. 20.
Brandon McGuire, 20, Laramie, was fined $453.38 for damaging property.
Geoffrey D. Hastings,24, Laramie, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Gabriel R. Walls, 21, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Alvin G. Klemt, 64, Laramie, was fined $155 for speeding in a school zone.
Deanna Wallace, 22 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $335 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee, $335 for disorderly conduct (language) and $135 for public intoxication.
