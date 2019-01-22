Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Samuel Pennington, 22, Laramie, on suspicion of seven counts of third degree arson.
FRIDAY
Derek Bishop, 41, Laramie, on a warrant, suspicion of child endangerment and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth and marijuana).
Nicki Gallegos, 37, Laramie, for suspicion of child endangerment and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth and marijuana).
Daniel Piper, 61, Laramie, on a warrant.
SATURDAY
Lauren Korn, 27, New Jersey, for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
SUNDAY
Colton Busch, 19, Laramie, for speeding and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Daniel Vasquez, 47, Laramie, for suspicion of felony possession of marijuana.
Avery Williams, 53, Florida, for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and driving under the influence.
Sandra Stark, 37, Laramie, for suspicion of trespassing.
MONDAY
Sean Evans, 41, Laramie, for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
10:24 a.m., 300 block of Sixth, trespassing.
2:23 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
2:24 p.m., 2700 block of Plains, accident.
3:24 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
3:33 p.m., 3500 block of Third, accident.
4:08 p.m., 3500 block of Willett, animal bite.
5:50 p.m., 200 block of Second, hit and run.
8:59 p.m., Fourth and Grand, accident.
10:34 p.m., 700 block of Steele, vehicle burglary.
SATURDAY
11:28 a.m., Clark and Hodgeman, accident.
12:30 p.m., 4300 block of Comanche, hit and run.
6:20 p.m., 500 block of Hayes, hit and run.
10:13 p.m., 1700 block of McCue
SUNDAY
2:18 p.m., Third and Gibbon, alleged impaired driver.
11:13 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
11:27 a.m., 500 block of Third, hit and run.
2:16 p.m., Interstate and 80 and Curtis, larceny.
7:55 p.m., 200 block of Lincoln, trespassing.
MONDAY
2:33 a.m., Snowy Range and Cedar, alleged impaired driver.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
FRIDAY
8:27 a.m., 1100 block of Wyoming Highway 11, vandalism.
SUNDAY
1:20 p.m., 3400 block of Fort Sanders, possible domestic disturbance.
3:07 p.m., 100 block of Trout, residential burglary alarm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.