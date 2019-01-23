Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
9:58 a.m., Wyoming Highway 230 and Lewis, possible grassland/wildland fire.
11:26 a.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
1:58 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
4:52 p.m., 1600 block of West Polk, possible domestic disturbance.
7:52 p.m., Ninth and Gibbon, accident.
8:04 p.m., 400 block of North Third, accident.
TUESDAY
7:41 a.m., 2600 block of Reynolds, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
MONDAY
5:51 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, trespassing.
