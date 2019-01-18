Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Lisa Kogel, 53, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Jacquelynn Houston, 26, Casper, was arrested on a warrant.
Triston Baucom, 21, Casper, was arrested on a warrant.
Jordan Hunt, 28, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
8:57 a.m., Laramie area, possibly sexual assault.
9:34 a.m., 300 block of North Buchanan, possible identity theft.
12:01 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
1:01 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, vandalism.
3:53 p.m., 100 block of North Hodgeman, computer crimes.
5:51 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
WEDNESDAY
11:23 a.m., 10 block of Wild Horse Ranch, theft.
