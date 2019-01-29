Two Charged with Felony Child Abuse
A Laramie Police Officer responded on Nov. 6 to a Department of Family Services’ request for a welfare check on a juvenile who had been checked out of Ivinson Memorial Hospital against medical advice, according to a Laramie Police Department news release on Monday.
After an extensive investigation, two subjects were arrested on January and charged with Child Abuse – Mental Injury and Child Abuse – Physical Injury. Both subjects were released from the Albany County Detention Center after each posted $10,000 signature bond.
A person is guilty of child abuse – mental injury if a person responsible for the child’s welfare did intentionally or recklessly inflict upon a child who is under the age of 18 years, mental injury.
A person is guilty of child abuse – physical injury if a person responsible for a child’s welfare did intentionally or recklessly inflict upon a child under the age of 18 years, physical injury, excluding reasonable corporal punishment.
Child abuse – mental injury and child abuse — physical injury are both felonies, punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years on each charge.
Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Kaitlyn Murphy, 31, Laramie, on a warrant.
Artur Mayramov, 26, Washington, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
SUNDAY
April Way, 50, Laramie, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Anthony Rodriguez, 20, Laramie, on suspicion of assault and battery, simple assault, criminal entry and under age consumption of alcohol.
Armando Ramierez, 40, Laramie, on a probation hold.
Christopher Coca, 37, Laramie, on a warranted, suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth), and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Alecia Gallagher, 34, Laramie, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Terrence Gadlin, 30, Laramie, on a warrant, suspicion of receiving stolen property, driving while under suspension and a traffic violation.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
3:43 p.m., no specified location, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
SATURDAY
4:18 p.m., no specified location, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
12:06 a.m., 1000 block of McCue, theft.
12:55 a.m., 700 block of Skyline, accident.
1:27 p.m., 400 block of Second, possible assault and battery.
7:21 p.m., Second and Grand, accident.
7:39 p.m., 21st and Grand, accident.
SATURDAY
1:46 a.m., 15th and Spring Creek, alleged impaired driver.
9:26 a.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, theft.
10:31 a.m., 17th and Person, accident.
1:43 p.m., possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
4:08 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
4:31 p.m., 1500 block of McCue, accident.
5:01 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
5:46 p.m., 500 block of Third, theft.
7:12 p.m., no specified location, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
10:26 p.m., 200 block of Cleveland, alleged impaired driver.
10:50 p.m., 2300 block of Jefferson, alleged impaired driver.
SUNDAY
5:16 a.m., no specified location, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
3:19 a.m., 500 block of Mitchell, burglary.
3:27 a.m., 300 block of Hancock, alleged impaired driver.
8:50 a.m., 1300 block of Park, vandalism.
9:36 a.m., 1800 block of Curtis, accident.
10:46 a.m., 700 block of Sixth, theft.
12:58 p.m., 500 block of Third, hit and run.
2:47 p.m., 2900 Snowy Range, dead body found (natural causes).
7:17 p.m., 2800 block of Garfield, burglary.
3:42 p.m., McCue and Lyons, accident.
