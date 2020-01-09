Albany County Detention CenterMONDAY
n James Domville, 27, Idaho, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
TUESDAY
n Steven Nedler, 22, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a revoked bond.
n Jack Curry, 39, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
n Frank Armijo, 65, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center in On the Record have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
n 2:49 p.m., 1200 block of Kearney, accident.
n 4:52 p.m., 1300 block of Whitman, theft.
n 5 p.m., 1300 block of Whitman, theft (mail tampering).
n 6:09 p.m., 1200 block of North Third, accident.
n 11:10 p.m., 1500 bloc of Palmer, possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY
n 12:41 a.m., 13th and Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
n 7:37 a.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
TUESDAY
n 9:53 p.m., 20 block of Middle Mountain, possible domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.