Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Sergio Villanueva, 30, Michigan, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy to deliver.
Dante Whitley, 24, Michigan, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy to deliver and speeding.
Tony Brown, 26, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of trespassing and having no driver’s license.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
8:16 a.m., 500 block of North Third, hit and run.
9:16 a.m., 1600 block of Palmer, theft.
11:15 a.m., 200 block of South Sixth, accident.
11:40 a.m., 700 block of Ivinson, vandalism.
Noon, 1000 block of North Frontera, trespassing.
12:07 p.m., 1500 block of North Pierce, possible stolen vehicle.
1:01 p.m., 900 block of Gibbon, theft.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, 11 fines were issued for red light or stop sign violations.
Pake W. Nimick, 20, Grand Junction, Colorado, was fined $335 for falsifying proof of age.
Harold A. Magness, 86, Laramie, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Ralph E. Jordan, 28, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Riley D. Fraley, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Keaton R. Bell, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Weston R. Mayer, 19, Fort Collins, Colorado, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Philip C. Daniels, 25, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Cedar J. Anderson, 20, Laramie, was fined $138 for speeding.
Kenneth C. Holder, 39, Cheyenne, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Brayton M. Tolman, 21, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Robbin L. Mikus, 25, Laramie, was fined $135 for speeding in a school zone.
Ashton J. Reierson, 22, Laramie, was fined $335 for disorderly conduct.
Katherine J. Hunley, 19, Laramie, was fined $330 for furnishing alcohol to someone younger than 21.
Lander C. Stone, 18, Laramie, was fined $185 for careless driving.
Mario F. Ramirez Perez, 28, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license and $160 for speeding.
Ahmed M. Elbakush, 41, Laramie, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance and $127 for expired plates.
Zoe M. Swanson, 28, Laramie, was fined $337 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Lucas K. Hakoshima, 19, Laramie, was fined $237 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Elijah I. Donovan, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Reece A. Shannon, 19, Laramie, was fined $237 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Erik Zafft, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
McCade Johnson, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Paul S. Kerley, 48, Atoka, Tennessee, was fined $1,035 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (163 days suspended) for driving under the influence and $134 for speeding. The offenses occurred May 10. Kerley was also fined $535 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee on a separate date.
Joshua R. Thronburg, 28, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Austin L. Moon, 28, Laramie, was fined $237 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Ashlei H. Martinez, 29, Laramie, was fined $285 for furnishing alcohol to someone younger than 21.
Jamie L. Suppes, 40, Laramie, was fined $285 for furnishing alcohol to someone younger than 21.
Eric A. Gautsch, 22, Laramie, was fined $1,229 and sentence to 90 days in jail (89 days suspended) for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Aug. 20.
Jenny McDonald, 23, Laramie, was fined $285 for furnishing alcohol to someone younger than 21.
Chancey R. Williams, 37, Laramie, was fined $335 for fighting.
Joseph Z. Foster, 24, Milliken, Colorado, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Lacretia Adkins, 24, Laramie, was fined $435 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Mark J. Vivoda, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication and $335 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee.
Stacey Lee Valencia, 37, Laramie, was fined $425 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Jason Starnes, 47 at the time of the offense, Clinton, Tennessee, was fined $235 for improper backing.
Andrew Bugbee, 22, Laramie, was fined $225 for expired plates.
Mikayla Castillon, 20, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Nadine R. Tremblay, 41, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Shawn D. Dalke, 22, Parker, Colorado, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Lee C. Darwin, 42, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Ernie B. Raya, 67, Tempe, Arizona, was fined $145 for speeding in a school zone.
Nathaniel J. Weaver, 34, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Jesse M. Riter, 26, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Leah M. Camilletti, 20, Craig, Colorado, was fined $280 for speeding in a school zone.
Wyatt Keena, 18, Laramie, was fined $135 for speeding in a school zone.
Teresa A.Wasik, 33, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Ricardo Navarrete, 21, Laramie, was fined $155 for speeding in a school zone.
Stephanie M. Shurter, 32, Casper, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Alexander N. Watkins, 27, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Amy M. Storey, 26, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Jesse X. Groves, 18, Green River, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Joshua L. Bogert, 22, Laramie, was fined $335 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee.
Tanner J. Verplanche, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Dylan L. Cox, 23, Windsor, Colorado, was fined $535 for public intoxication.
Darius L. Barrett, 22, Laramie, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance.
Lynnea J. Rowe, 20, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates and $156 for speeding.
Lawrence M. Pine, 40, Laramie, was fined $275 for a hit and run (unattended vehicle).
Cynthia G. Evans, 43, Payette, Idaho, was fined $285 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Audreyanne E. Gerkin, 24, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Reina H. Flores, 24, Cheyenne, was fined $125 for expired plates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.