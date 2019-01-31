Albany County
Detention Center
TUESDAY
Seth Bard, 47, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Carrie Glanz, 50, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jeffrey Chizek, 61, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Gerald Burkett, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
Juan Flores, 38, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
10:04 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
12:49 p.m., 200 block of North Ninth, possible domestic disturbance.
1:31 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible assault and battery.
2:32 p.m., Third and Ivinson, accident.
2:49 p.m., 1500 block of North Pierce, possible impaired driver.
3:22 p.m., 14th and Flint, accident.
4:28 p.m., 500 block of North 10th, animal bite.
11:27 p.m., 1000 block of Grand, computer crimes.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
11:35 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
