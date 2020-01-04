Laramie Police DepartmentThe Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 9:11 a.m., 600 block of South Hayes, burglary
n 12:29 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, hit and run
n 6:50 p.m., 2200 block of Snowy Range, vandalism
n 8:11 p.m., 1500 block of North Sixth, hit and run
FRIDAY
n 1:28 a.m., Seventh and Curtis, possible impaired driver
Albany County Sheriff’s Officen The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
n 11:56 a.m., 30 block of Middle Mountain, stalking
n 1:53 p.m., 300 block of Wild Horse Ranch, theft
