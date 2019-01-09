Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Emilio Candelaria, 32, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: The name listed above is a person who has been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
9:08 a.m., 1700 block of North Banner, hit and run.
11:29 a.m., 400 block of Ivinson, theft.
1:05 p.m., 200 block of Grand, accident.
SATURDAY
8:02 a.m., 1200 block of North 10th, hit and run.
10:55 a.m., 1100 block of North McCue, hunting accident.
2:37 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
3:55 p.m., 2200 block of Grand, hit and run.
4:43 p.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
6:13 p.m., 500 block of South 20th, hit and run.
9:24 p.m., 1300 block of North third, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
8:23 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, shoplifting.
10:41 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
MONDAY
11:07 a.m., Evans and Centennial, littering.
4:17 p.m., 200 block of North Taylor, theft.
4:34 p.m., 400 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
8:55 p.m., 1900 block of North Banner, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
4:39 p.m., 3200 block of Wyoming Highway 130, hit and run.
SATURDAY
1:24 a.m., 4700 block of Skyline, possible domestic disturbance.
11:37 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.