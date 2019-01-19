Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
8:22 a.m., Student Health building, animal bite.
9:51 a.m., 2300 block of Garfield, animal bite.
12:35 p.m., 800 block of South Third, theft.
12:52 p.m., 15th and Reynolds, accident.
5:26 p.m., Ninth and Harney, accident.
10:34 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
FRIDAY
3:53 a.m., 1000 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
THURSDAY
10:02 a.m., 2600 block of Wyoming Highway 230, theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.